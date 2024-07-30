Previous
Pink rose by jeremyccc
Photo 843

Pink rose

I like this new flower in our garden
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
So pretty! The pink is gorgeous against the green background! Fav
July 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2024  
