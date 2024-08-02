Sign up
Photo 846
Pink Dahlia
I like this pretty dahlia I spotted at our local garden centre
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
2
1
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
2nd August 2024 11:19am
Tags
pretty
,
pink
,
dahlia
carol white
ace
Beautiful
August 2nd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A beauty!
August 2nd, 2024
