Matching pair by jeremyccc
Matching pair

I've seen the Surgeon and got a photo of my right hip replacement (which happened 2 weeks ago) so I now have a matching pair, having had my left hip replaced 4 years ago.

I'm also pleased to say the recovery is progressing satisfactorily.
Jeremy Cross

Joan Robillard ace
Glad you are doing well
August 6th, 2024  
