Previous
Photo 849
Matching pair
I've seen the Surgeon and got a photo of my right hip replacement (which happened 2 weeks ago) so I now have a matching pair, having had my left hip replaced 4 years ago.
I'm also pleased to say the recovery is progressing satisfactorily.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard
ace
Glad you are doing well
August 6th, 2024
