Garden ornament by jeremyccc
Photo 850

Garden ornament

I like this fairy ornament my wife has in our garden
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
232% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely image and ornament
August 6th, 2024  
