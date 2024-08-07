Sign up
Photo 851
Anniversary selfie
Today my wife and I went to a nice restaurant (behind us in the photo) and had a delicious lunch to celebrate our 29th wedding anniversary
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
lunch
anniversary
selfie
Mags
Happy anniversary! Very nice selfie of you two.
August 7th, 2024
