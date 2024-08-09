Previous
Yellow dahlia by jeremyccc
Yellow dahlia

I love the vibrant colour and geometric patterns on this yellow dahlia I spotted today
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Pretty yellow blooms with the water droplets as a bonus! And yes, the honeycomb pattern is really striking! This shot looks super on black! Fav
August 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Gorgeous bloom! The shapes of the petals are amazing.
August 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 9th, 2024  
