Photo 853
Yellow dahlia
I love the vibrant colour and geometric patterns on this yellow dahlia I spotted today
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
yellow
dahlia
aspens
Heather
ace
Pretty yellow blooms with the water droplets as a bonus! And yes, the honeycomb pattern is really striking! This shot looks super on black! Fav
August 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Gorgeous bloom! The shapes of the petals are amazing.
August 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 9th, 2024
