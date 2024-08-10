Previous
Yellow rose by jeremyccc
Yellow rose

The yellow rose in our garden is flowering again
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful flower. You have a gorgeous garden!
August 10th, 2024  
Heather ace
So beautiful in the sunlight! Fav
August 10th, 2024  
