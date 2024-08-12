Sign up
Photo 856
Pretty pink rose
Another lovely rose flowering in our garden
12th August 2024
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
pretty
pink
rose
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
August 12th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Beautiful pink!
August 12th, 2024
