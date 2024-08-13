Previous
Ightham Mote by jeremyccc
Photo 857

Ightham Mote

My wife and I visited Ightham Mote today, which was fascinating. It was built 1340 to 1360 and some of the rooms have features unchanged from the time of Henry 8th
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Amazing capture and reflections
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise