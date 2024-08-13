Sign up
Photo 857
Ightham Mote
My wife and I visited Ightham Mote today, which was fascinating. It was built 1340 to 1360 and some of the rooms have features unchanged from the time of Henry 8th
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th August 2024 10:55am
mote
,
ightham
Margaret Brown
ace
Amazing capture and reflections
August 13th, 2024
