Previous
Photo 859
Bee & Hibiscus
The bees loves the hibiscus flowers and looking at all the pollen on the bee it looks as though it's been working hard!
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
15th August 2024 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
pollen
,
hibiscus
Mags
ace
Great macro!
August 15th, 2024
