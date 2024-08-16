Sign up
Photo 860
Peach rose
Peach coloured rose in the morning sun in our garden, after overnight rain
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
16th August 2024 9:49am
Tags
peach
,
rose
,
garden
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful colour and capture
August 16th, 2024
Desi
I started "smelling" this as soon as I saw the picture. Lovely
August 16th, 2024
