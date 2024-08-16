Previous
Peach rose by jeremyccc
Peach coloured rose in the morning sun in our garden, after overnight rain
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Peter Dulis
Lovely
August 16th, 2024  
Margaret Brown
Beautiful colour and capture
August 16th, 2024  
Desi
I started "smelling" this as soon as I saw the picture. Lovely
August 16th, 2024  
