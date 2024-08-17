Sign up
Previous
Photo 861
Cerise rose
I like the colour of this rose in our garden. Photo taken this morning with the morning due still visible
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
17th August 2024 8:34am
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
cerise
Mags
ace
Very pretty bloom!
August 17th, 2024
