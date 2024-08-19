Sign up
Photo 863
Old Soar Manor
This Knight’s house rare survival from the time of Edward I, built in 1290!
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th August 2024 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
soar
,
manor
