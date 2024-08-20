Previous
Pretty Cottage by jeremyccc
Photo 864

Pretty Cottage

I drove past this pretty cottage today so I stopped to take a photo
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
charming rood
August 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
It is a very pretty cottage.
August 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise