Photo 865
Pink Fuchsia
We've got lots of pink fuchsia flowers in our front garden
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
flower
pink
fuchsia
gloria jones
ace
Perfect.
August 21st, 2024
