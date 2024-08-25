Previous
Plumbago by jeremyccc
Photo 869

Plumbago

I love the blue of the plumbago in the garden of this villa in Spain
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones
How pretty.
August 25th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett
A lovely colour.
August 25th, 2024  
Heather
Pretty blue and really nice against the green foliage! Fav
August 25th, 2024  
Kartia
The vibrant colours are so cheerful. I love plumbago too.
August 25th, 2024  
