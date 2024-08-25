Sign up
Photo 869
Plumbago
I love the blue of the plumbago in the garden of this villa in Spain
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
4
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
5
4
2
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
25th August 2024 1:08pm
blue
spain
plumbago
gloria jones
ace
How pretty.
August 25th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A lovely colour.
August 25th, 2024
Heather
ace
Pretty blue and really nice against the green foliage! Fav
August 25th, 2024
Kartia
ace
The vibrant colours are so cheerful. I love plumbago too.
August 25th, 2024
