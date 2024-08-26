Previous
Beach scene by jeremyccc
Photo 870

Beach scene

Colourful umbrella on the beach at Javea port this morning
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C
Such a fun image of summer
August 26th, 2024  
Mags
Looking pretty lively!
August 26th, 2024  
Heather
A beautiful beach scene, and that umbrella gives your shot a nice punch, Jeremy! Fav
August 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice
August 26th, 2024  
