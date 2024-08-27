Previous
Montgo Mountain by jeremyccc
Photo 871

Montgo Mountain

I like the clouds lit by the setting sun over the Montgo tonight
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Beautiful sunset colours in the clouds and a fascinating capture with the lower grey clouds hanging over the mountain, almost like a volcanic eruption! Fav
August 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful view!
August 27th, 2024  
