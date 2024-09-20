Sign up
Photo 895
Hadlow
The Hadlow Tower and St Mary's Church Hadlow taken from my drone this afternoon
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
FC3582
Taken
20th September 2024 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tower
,
drone
,
hadlow
Heather
ace
A super aerial view, Jeremy! That tower is really impressive! Fav
September 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely image.
September 20th, 2024
