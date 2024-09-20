Previous
Hadlow by jeremyccc
Photo 895

Hadlow

The Hadlow Tower and St Mary's Church Hadlow taken from my drone this afternoon
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A super aerial view, Jeremy! That tower is really impressive! Fav
September 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely image.
September 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise