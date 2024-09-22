Sign up
Previous
Photo 897
Family photo
My wife and I took our son for a walk along the seafront in Bexhill this morning
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
897
photos
48
followers
29
following
245% complete
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd September 2024 12:06pm
Tags
photo
,
family
,
bexhill
Corinne C
ace
A sweet portrait of your wife and son
September 22nd, 2024
Heather
ace
A lovely photo, Jeremy, of your wife and son!
September 22nd, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of them both
September 22nd, 2024
