Family photo by jeremyccc
Family photo

My wife and I took our son for a walk along the seafront in Bexhill this morning
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
A sweet portrait of your wife and son
September 22nd, 2024  
A lovely photo, Jeremy, of your wife and son!
September 22nd, 2024  
A lovely capture of them both
September 22nd, 2024  
