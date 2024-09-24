Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 899
St Mary-Le-Bow Church
I was walking past St Mary-Le-Bow Church in the City of London today so I dropped in to take a photo of the elegant interior
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
899
photos
48
followers
29
following
246% complete
View this month »
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2024 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
mary
,
bow
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful interior capture of this beautiful church
September 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close