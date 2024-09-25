Sign up
Photo 900
Rose after rain
I like the water droplets on this rose in our garden this morning
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
25th September 2024 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Tags
rain
rose
garden
Margaret Brown
ace
Such a pretty colour!
September 25th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Beautiful colour too.
September 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Just beautiful!
September 25th, 2024
