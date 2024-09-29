Sign up
Previous
Photo 904
Flower arrangement
I like this flower arrangement my wife has put in the bedroom
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
904
photos
47
followers
29
following
247% complete
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th September 2024 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bedroom
,
flower
,
arrangement
Mags
ace
It's very beautiful and romantic. =)
September 29th, 2024
Heather
ace
That's gorgeous! Lovely composition too, Jeremy! Fav
September 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
