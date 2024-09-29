Previous
Flower arrangement by jeremyccc
Photo 904

Flower arrangement

I like this flower arrangement my wife has put in the bedroom
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
It's very beautiful and romantic. =)
September 29th, 2024  
Heather
That's gorgeous! Lovely composition too, Jeremy! Fav
September 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
September 29th, 2024  
