Photo 905
St Lawrence Jewry
Today I attended a service at St Lawrence Jewry (designed by Sir Christopher Wren) in advance of seeing the election of the new Lord Mayor of London in Guildhall
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
30th September 2024 10:30am
Tags
st
,
lawrence
,
jewry
Heather
ace
Such a beautiful interior!
September 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful place and capture!
September 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 30th, 2024
