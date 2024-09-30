Previous
St Lawrence Jewry by jeremyccc
Photo 905

St Lawrence Jewry

Today I attended a service at St Lawrence Jewry (designed by Sir Christopher Wren) in advance of seeing the election of the new Lord Mayor of London in Guildhall
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Such a beautiful interior!
September 30th, 2024  
Beautiful place and capture!
September 30th, 2024  
Lovely
September 30th, 2024  
