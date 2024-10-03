Previous
Pretty dahlia by jeremyccc
Photo 908

Pretty dahlia

Today I spotted this dahlia with delicate colours
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Beautiful! It's so full and healthy looking! Fav
October 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise