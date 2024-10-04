Previous
Pink rose by jeremyccc
Photo 909

Pink rose

It’s nice that we still have some roses flowering in our garden
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 4th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat pov to see the petals' details
October 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely rose!
October 4th, 2024  
