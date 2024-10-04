Sign up
Previous
Photo 909
Pink rose
It’s nice that we still have some roses flowering in our garden
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
4
3
1
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
4th October 2024 2:14pm
pink
,
rose
,
garden
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat pov to see the petals' details
October 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely rose!
October 4th, 2024
