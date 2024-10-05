Sign up
Photo 910
Snapdragon?
In our garden I like this colourful flower, which might be a snapdragon
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
garden
colourful
snapdragon
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 5th, 2024
Heather
ace
Such a rich velvety red! Fav
October 5th, 2024
