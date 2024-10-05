Previous
Snapdragon? by jeremyccc
Photo 910

Snapdragon?

In our garden I like this colourful flower, which might be a snapdragon
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 5th, 2024  
Heather ace
Such a rich velvety red! Fav
October 5th, 2024  
