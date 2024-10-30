Sign up
Photo 935
Grocers’ Hall
Had a very enjoyable dinner at Grocers’ Hall in London tonight
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
935
photos
45
followers
28
following
256% complete
928
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th October 2024 7:07pm
Tags
london
,
hall
,
grocers’
How elegant the place looks. Hope it was delicious!
October 30th, 2024
@marlboromaam
thanks, the food was delicious
October 30th, 2024
Looks very fancy!
October 31st, 2024
