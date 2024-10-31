Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 936
Shards of Sunlight
We went for a walk along the beach in Hastings today
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
936
photos
45
followers
28
following
256% complete
View this month »
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
31st October 2024 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
hastings
,
shards
Heather
ace
Just gorgeous, Jeremy! I love the minimalism of this capture and yes the shards of light! (great title!) Big fav!
October 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture!
October 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
They are just delightful shards!
October 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close