Previous
Shards of Sunlight by jeremyccc
Photo 936

Shards of Sunlight

We went for a walk along the beach in Hastings today
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Just gorgeous, Jeremy! I love the minimalism of this capture and yes the shards of light! (great title!) Big fav!
October 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture!
October 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
They are just delightful shards!
October 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise