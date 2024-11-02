Previous
Fisherman by jeremyccc
Photo 938

Fisherman

A fisherman has found a picturesque spot on the River Darent
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Desi
Oh what a lovely scene and photo. That fisherman gives a perfect focal point for this lovely scene
November 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 2nd, 2024  
