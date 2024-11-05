Sign up
Photo 941
St Botolph Lullingstone
An elegant little Chapel. Photo taken last week
5th November 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
941
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th October 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
st
,
lullingstone
,
botolph
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture of your little chapel.
November 5th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely little chapel
November 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 5th, 2024
Bill Davidson
It is indeed elegant….
November 5th, 2024
