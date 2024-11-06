Previous
A grey day in London by jeremyccc
Photo 942

A grey day in London

Looking down the River Thames towards HMS Belfast and Tower Bridge, it was so grey today that it looks like a mono photo!
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
