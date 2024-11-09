Previous
Swan by jeremyccc
Swan

Always nice to see a swan on the river
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones ace
Grand capture
November 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Noice capture
November 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful swan and shot!
November 10th, 2024  
