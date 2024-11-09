Sign up
Previous
Photo 945
Swan
Always nice to see a swan on the river
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
945
photos
45
followers
28
following
258% complete
View this month »
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
945
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th November 2024 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
swan
,
medway
gloria jones
ace
Grand capture
November 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Noice capture
November 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful swan and shot!
November 10th, 2024
