Whitechapel Mission by jeremyccc
Whitechapel Mission

It was a humbling experience to serve breakfast to the homeless people at Whitechapel Mission in London this morning.

I took this photo of two of my colleagues with a member of the Whitechapel Mission staff.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Babs ace
What a wonderful thing you do.
November 15th, 2024  
Heather ace
A good project and a nice capture, Jeremy!
November 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Friendly looking trio of fellas!
November 16th, 2024  
