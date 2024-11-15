Sign up
Previous
Photo 951
Whitechapel Mission
It was a humbling experience to serve breakfast to the homeless people at Whitechapel Mission in London this morning.
I took this photo of two of my colleagues with a member of the Whitechapel Mission staff.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
3
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
951
photos
45
followers
28
following
260% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2024 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mission
,
homeless
,
whitechapel
Babs
ace
What a wonderful thing you do.
November 15th, 2024
Heather
ace
A good project and a nice capture, Jeremy!
November 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Friendly looking trio of fellas!
November 16th, 2024
