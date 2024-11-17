Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 953
Roof cleaned
I’m pleased with job the roof cleaners did last week. Previously it looked the same as my neighbours. Photo taken this morning with my drone
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
953
photos
45
followers
28
following
261% complete
View this month »
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
FC3582
Taken
17th November 2024 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clean
,
roof
,
drone
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks good
November 17th, 2024
carol white
ace
Looks great. I had mine done last year and it looks like new
November 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close