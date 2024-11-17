Previous
Roof cleaned
Roof cleaned

I’m pleased with job the roof cleaners did last week. Previously it looked the same as my neighbours. Photo taken this morning with my drone
Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Looks good
November 17th, 2024  
carol white ace
Looks great. I had mine done last year and it looks like new
November 17th, 2024  
