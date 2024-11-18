Sign up
Photo 954
Yellow Rose
It’s nice to see our yellow rose is still flowing. I appreciate the bud looks more orange but it does turn yellow as the flower opens up
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
3
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
954
photos
45
followers
28
following
261% complete
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
17th November 2024 12:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
yellow
,
rose
,
flowering
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
November 18th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Absolutely beautiful
November 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
November 18th, 2024
