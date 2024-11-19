Sign up
Previous
Photo 955
Royal Albert Hall
The Royal Albert Hall in the afternoon sun. Photo taken last month
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
3
3
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th October 2024 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
royal
,
hall
,
albert
Phil Sandford
ace
Great shot to get the whole of this fantastic hall in. Last time we were there was for a Status Quo acoustic concert not long after Parfitt had died. Going to try and get tickets for the Festival of Remembrance next year.
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
November 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful pic
November 19th, 2024
