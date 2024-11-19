Previous
Royal Albert Hall by jeremyccc
Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall in the afternoon sun. Photo taken last month
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Phil Sandford ace
Great shot to get the whole of this fantastic hall in. Last time we were there was for a Status Quo acoustic concert not long after Parfitt had died. Going to try and get tickets for the Festival of Remembrance next year.
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
Corinne C ace
Wonderful pic
