Previous
Tree Planting by jeremyccc
Photo 956

Tree Planting

Today I volunteered with a few others to plant 120 saplings (you might be able to spot them in this picture) at the special needs centre my autistic Son attends. It was cold but sunny with blue skies
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact