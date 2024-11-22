Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 958
Reflections
Reflections in the River Medway this afternoon
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
958
photos
45
followers
28
following
262% complete
View this month »
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2024 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
medway
Heather
ace
A beautiful scene and amazing reflections! Fav
November 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great pov, reflections
November 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close