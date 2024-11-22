Previous
Reflections by jeremyccc
Photo 958

Reflections

Reflections in the River Medway this afternoon
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A beautiful scene and amazing reflections! Fav
November 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great pov, reflections
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact