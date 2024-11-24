Sign up
Previous
Photo 960
Quiet Fireworks
Today Tonbridge had 'quiet fireworks', marketed as dog-friendly, but also ideal for our autistic Son
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th November 2024 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fireworks
,
quiet
,
tonbridge
Mags
ace
The colors are amazing!
November 24th, 2024
