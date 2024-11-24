Previous
Quiet Fireworks by jeremyccc
Quiet Fireworks

Today Tonbridge had 'quiet fireworks', marketed as dog-friendly, but also ideal for our autistic Son
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
The colors are amazing!
November 24th, 2024  
