Previous
Photo 961
Family Walk
It was nice to get some fresh air on a walk with my Wife & Son
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
961
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th November 2024 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
walk
,
tonbridge
Lesley Aldridge
ace
This is a lovely family photo.
November 25th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A great image.
November 25th, 2024
