Previous
The Guildhall by jeremyccc
Photo 962

The Guildhall

The current building dates from the 15th century is still the ceremonial and administrative centre of the City of London Corporation. It hosts the Lord Mayor's Banquet every year when the Prime Minister speaks.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture and pov to see the historical architectural details...
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact