Photo 962
The Guildhall
The current building dates from the 15th century is still the ceremonial and administrative centre of the City of London Corporation. It hosts the Lord Mayor's Banquet every year when the Prime Minister speaks.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
November 26th, 2024
gloria jones
Excellent capture and pov to see the historical architectural details...
November 26th, 2024
