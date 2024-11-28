Previous
Frosty morning by jeremyccc
Photo 964

Frosty morning

A sunny but frosty morning in Kent today
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact