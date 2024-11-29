Previous
Thin House by jeremyccc
Photo 965

Thin House

Space is at a premium in London!
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a neat building!
November 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
I bet it costs a bob or two too.
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact