Previous
Sunken Garden by jeremyccc
Photo 966

Sunken Garden

The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The statue at the end is of Princess Diana with the young Princes William and Harry
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely scene and capture
November 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact