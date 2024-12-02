Previous
Bollinger Tasting by jeremyccc
Photo 968

Bollinger Tasting

I was fortunate to be invited to a Bollinger tasting evening at the RAC in London tonight. It was fascinating to hear about the history of Bollinger as well as tasting some fabulous vintages
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact