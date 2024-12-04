Sign up
Photo 970
Royal Ocean Racing Club
Tonight I had a very enjoyable Lloyd’s Yacht Club end of season prize giving and drinks party at the elegant Royal Ocean Racing Club building in St James’
4th December 2024
Jeremy Cross
Tags
drinks
,
llyc
,
rorc
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 4th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely warm light on this stately building
December 4th, 2024
