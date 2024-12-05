Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 971
Craft
It’s amazing what my wife can achieve with a few twigs and some decorations! She had to find somewhere for all the little items she crocheted!! Out hallway is now looking quite festive
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
971
photos
44
followers
28
following
266% complete
View this month »
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st December 2024 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
twig
,
hallway
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close