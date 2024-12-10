Previous
Wren’s Lantern by jeremyccc
Wren’s Lantern

The nickname of this Sir Christopher Wren church St James Garlickhythe in the City of London, because the design lets in so much light
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
Beautiful interior light and capture!
December 10th, 2024  
Heather
All that light is wonderful! Beautiful windows and vaulted ceiling! Fav
December 10th, 2024  
Corinne C
Beautiful church, so light!
December 10th, 2024  
