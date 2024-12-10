Sign up
Previous
Photo 976
Wren’s Lantern
The nickname of this Sir Christopher Wren church St James Garlickhythe in the City of London, because the design lets in so much light
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th October 2024 1:00pm
church
lantern
wren
Mags
ace
Beautiful interior light and capture!
December 10th, 2024
Heather
ace
All that light is wonderful! Beautiful windows and vaulted ceiling! Fav
December 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful church, so light!
December 10th, 2024
