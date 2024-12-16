Sign up
Photo 982
Sunrise over Tower Bridge
An early morning view from London Bridge towards Tower Bridge and HMS Belfast. Photo taken last month
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
bridge
,
sunrise
,
tower
Bill Davidson
Lovely light
December 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
December 16th, 2024
