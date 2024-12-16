Previous
Sunrise over Tower Bridge by jeremyccc
Sunrise over Tower Bridge

An early morning view from London Bridge towards Tower Bridge and HMS Belfast. Photo taken last month
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
Lovely light
December 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
December 16th, 2024  
